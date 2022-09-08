North West Timber Treatment Ltd (NWTT), which is based in Ashton, has bought Winsford-based Percy Brierley & Co – also known as Cheshire Building Supplies – for an undisclosed sum.

The deal will help family-owned NWTT, which was founded in the 1980s, to grow its geographic footprint in the North West and broaden its delivery area to meet the demands of its customers in Cheshire.

It plans to expand the product range on offer at Percy Brierley to become a full-scope builders’ merchants and the site will operate as a trading outlet for NWTT.

The transaction will also enable the retirement of Percy Brierley & Co’s majority shareholder Mark Beesley.

Sam Mayor, director of NWTT, said: “Percy Brierley & Co is a name that’s become synonymous with building supplies in Winsford, having been operating since the 1960s.

“We’re incredibly proud to have acquired the company and to welcome the team into the NWTT family. We will ensure Percy Brierley customers get the same great product and service experience they have become used to.

“We want to widen the network of NWTT builders’ merchants across Greater Manchester and the surrounding areas and are keen to explore further acquisition opportunities.”

Managing director Roger Mayor said: “An exciting acquisition with great potential by adding a full range of timber and sheet materials to its already existing brick, block and aggregate range.”

The corporate finance and tax teams at chartered accountants MHA Moore and Smalley, led by Stephen Gregson and Michelle Taylor, supported the transaction, with legal advice from Rebecca McCann from the corporate team and Joanna Dunstan in the commercial property team at Forbes Solicitors.

Stephen Gregson, corporate finance director at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “We’re pleased to have supported a long-standing client to start a new chapter in the company’s history. This deal sees two family-owned businesses that are committed to customer service coming together in a way that will help expand the product offering for customers.”

NWTT provides a full range of building and landscaping supplies for its customers in Wigan, Manchester, Merseyside and Cheshire, which includes timber, fencing, decking, sheet materials, roofing, brick and paving supplies, as well as ironmongery, tools and workwear.

As well as its head office on South Lancashire Industrial Estate in Ashton, the firm has depots in Walkden, St Helens, Skelmersdale, Waterfoot, Lymm and Winsford.

In 2017 it was acquired by Roger Mayor who bought out his brothers and fellow directors Henry, Andrew and Robert Mayor for an undisclosed sum.

The company has since grown to have a turnover of £11m and now employs more than 60 members of staff across its seven sites.

Percy Brierley & Co, which was incorporated in 1961, provides a wide range of building products from its premises at Woodford Park Industrial Estate in Winsford.