“Team Langdon”, a squad of six amateur cyclists from Langdon Systems, set off from their Wigan office and rode all the way to their corporate HQ in Portsmouth, relay-style, in just 22 hours.

They covered 265 miles and 3,560m elevation gain, with the staff members aged from 25 to 58.

So far, they have raised £2,654 on their JustGiving page from donations from clients, friends, family, colleagues and strangers.

Langdon Systems colleagues, from left, Sam Richardson, Mike Oakley and Dale Hawson, are part of a team who will cycle from their office in Wigan, 250 miles to the HQ in Portsmouth in 24-hours, to raise funds for the Ukraine appeal.

All proceeds will go to the DEC’s (Disasters Emergency Committee) Ukraine appeal.

Staff member, Mike Oakley, said: “Though we’re not pro cyclists, we completed the ride in 24 hours as a relay.

"Cycling solo through the night down single-track lanes in the deepest, darkest Cotswolds is a surreal experience.

The team of cyclists at Langdon Systems after completing their charitable bike ride.

“Cycling through the North Wessex Downs accompanied by the dawn chorus, deer, rabbits and other fauna is magical but cycling up hills is no fun, especially Mow Cop!

“Whilst it won’t change the situation, together we can at least help a little and demonstrate solidarity with innocent victims of war.

“We’re amazed at the support we’ve had and to date we’ve raised £2,654.

"We’ve decided to support the Ukrainian people this year and we’re planning on supporting a different charity every year.”

The team of cyclists at Langdon Systems before their charity bikeride.

Founded in 1985 Langdon Systems has been at the forefront of the customs industry for almost 40 years.

They provide powerful customs management and declaration solutions for import and export businesses.

The company was bought by Rosslyn Data Analytics in 2020.