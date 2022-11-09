Jigsaw Homes North, which has its main office on King Street in Leigh has received the CCA Global Standard that assesses how reliable and effective its customer service operations are.

The award identifies talent and capability, looks at how easy it is for customers to get in touch and provides a foundation for building better customer experience in a digital world.

The CCA reported that Jigsaw’s commitment to go above and beyond to meet customer needs while at the same time looking after employees is clearly evident.

Staff at Jigsaw with the accreditation

It said that achieving the award is particularly meaningful during these unprecedented times where organisations are operating in a work from home or hybrid model.

Jigsaw Homes was assessed against a number of key principles of CCA Global Standard including:

- Customer service performance and operational effectiveness

- Employee focus: recruitment, selection and retention alongside learning and development strategies

- Legislation, regulation and policies affecting the operation

- Third party and managed relationships along with bringing in and managing relevant and new technologies

To be recognised with the accreditation, Jigsaw had to undergo a rigorous virtual assessment reviewing all aspects of the business. The assessment ensures the organisation actively follows the guidelines and meets the high standards required on a daily basis.

Anne-Marie Forsyth, Chief Executive of CCA, said: “The accreditation is a true reflection of the dedication and drive demonstrated by Jigsaw in delivering consistency, efficiency and continual improvement for customers in today’s challenging times.

“The commitment demonstrated in improving standards and customer experience supports CCA’s overall objective of improving the quality and standard of customer service and experience across all business sectors.”