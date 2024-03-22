Wigan borough nuclear apprentcie wins double award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cailey Miller won Advanced Apprentice of the Year and Overall Nuclear Apprentice of the Year at a glitzy awards ceremony held at Kimpton Clocktower in Manchester.

The former Bedford High School pupil currently works as a mechanical designer at NUVIA UK, part of the world-leading VINCI Construction group.

Cailey said: “I am truly honoured to have received both awards, marking the successful completion of my advanced apprenticeship with NUVIA. All the finalists this year were strong contenders, paving the way for a bright future ahead of us in the nuclear industry!

Cailey Miller (centre) with Martin Craig and Ursula Hoyles

“I look forward to the year ahead of me, building on the foundations laid by the talented predecessors of the UK Nuclear Apprentice of the Year award. Hopefully I can play my part in inspiring the next generation of nuclear professionals!”

Cailey finished her HND in Mechanical Engineering at the University Centre Wigan & Leigh College while working for the company and has now progressed to the Level 6 Nuclear Scientist programme as part of her degree apprenticeship.

The STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) ambassador is also a winger for Wigan Warriors Women’s Team having previously played for Leigh RUFC.

These latest accolades follow a string of achievements for the impressive engineering student after she previously won the EngineeringConstruction Industry Training Board (ECITB) Engineering Apprentice of the Year and the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE) most improved apprentice in 2022.

Ursula Hoyles, Head of Higher Education said: “Congratulations on your outstanding achievement Cailey! Your success is a testament to your potential, and I’m excited to see where your talents and ambition take you on your degree apprenticeship.

“Keep up the fantastic work, and never stop striving for excellence. Your achievements are a beacon of inspiration to your peers and a proud moment for all of us who support you.”