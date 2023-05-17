The Builders Merchants Federation (BMF) and Builders’ Merchants News (BMN) have joined forces to identify their Top 100 Supplier Influencers across the sector and shine a light on their success.

Among those nominated was Helen Kirby, head of marketing at Resapol in Leigh, who met key criteria including involvement, presence, charity and community work, as well as commitment to the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen Kirby

Using social media, the BMF will highlight the work of each influencer ahead of a celebration gala dinner later this year.

Helen said: “I am shocked, delighted and incredibly honoured to be recognised as a Top 100 Supplier Influencer within an industry that I have been proud to be part of for 18 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is definitely humbling to have been included alongside so many fantastic people.

“This award is for the whole Resapol team who continue to be committed to supporting the merchant industry.”

John Newcomb, chief executive of the BMF, said: “The BMF is proud to represent a building materials industry that encompasses merchants and their suppliers.

“After the success of last year’s Top 100 Merchant Influencers we’re delighted to be partnering with BMN again in 2023 to highlight the achievements of the Top 100 Supplier Influencers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Shining a light on individuals who go above and beyond in their service to our industry, this new accolade reflects the positive influence each of the nominated individuals selected has both on the people around them and on the wider building materials industry. We look forward to celebrating their achievements.”

The suppliers included on the list will feature in a commemorative brochure and be invited to a gala dinner celebration and networking event.

BMN’s commercial manager Ellen Walton said: “Working with the BMF to celebrate both the Top 100 Merchant Influencers, and now the Top 100 Supplier Influencers, highlights the amazing talent and passion that everyone has for this sector.