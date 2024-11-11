Wigan Business Awards 2024 honours outstanding local businesses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Local business leaders came together to recognise outstanding contributions to the borough at Wigan Business Awards, held at The Edge on Friday, November 8.

Organised by Nichola Howard and Jo Leigh, founders of Atherton-based Launch Events North West, the awards celebrated the achievements of 75 finalists across 22 categories, representing sectors ranging from tourism, wellbeing to creative industries and community enterprises.

Ince-based DASCO construction was recognised as Wigan’s Business of The Year, and Bill Varty from Varty’s Funeral Directors were recognised by the public vote as the People’s Choice Award - winning the majority of votes from a total of more than 28,000, while also taking home the Lifetime Achievement award.

Bill Varty said: “It’s amazing to get this recognition. I’m an Incer: I went to Rose Bridge, not Cambridge. And we wouldn’t be anywhere without our staff, family and local customers.”

Bill Varty, Varty's Funeral Directors

Elsewhere in the borough, Lowton Creative Company was recognised as Best New Business, while business owner Rachel Flaszczak of The Snug Coffee House and Hey Ho Let’s Sew, scooped three awards for Micro Business of the Year, Hospitality Business of The Year and Community Impact of the Year.

Atherton-based businesses Amy’s Little Studio picked up the Creative and Digital Business of the Year award and Toni Marie Yoga Studio won Health and Wellbeing Business of The Year.

Nichola Howard said, “From the beginning, Jo and I have been dedicated to creating a fair awards programme that does our nominees justice. We want to say a massive thank you to our judges who, with zero knowledge of the movers and shakers in our borough, focussed solely on judging applicants on what they’ve achieved, not who they know.

“We’ve always believed in doing business in a way that gives back to our communities and supports fellow businesses to succeed. The award winners and everybody in the room last night have proven to me once again that success is built on these simple, but so important, values.

Wigan Business Awards 2024 winners

“Finally, I’d like to say a heartfelt thank you to all who joined us to celebrate, and to our sponsors who made the event possible.”

More than 300 attended the event, sponsored by businesses including Hindley-based Vanliners, Cloud4 Technology and Tech North Advocates

For more information on the awards, visit: https://wiganbusinessawards.co.uk/