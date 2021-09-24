Wigan business recruits seven new team members as part of biggest ever intake
A Wigan company has recruited seven new team members as part of its biggest ever trainee and apprentice intake.
NR Barton welcomed the new members of staff to their offices at Waterside House.
The independent firm of chartered accountants and business advisors have over fifty partners and staff across the business.
Partner and Head of Training Paul Farrington said: “The directors are delighted to be able to continue our investment in the future of the practice and welcome our biggest ever graduate and apprentice intake to the firm.
“It’s been a tough time for those leaving education due to the pandemic, so we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity for these young people to make a start in the profession and develop their career with us. They represent the future of our firm, and we look forward to seeing them grow both professionally and personally.”
The new recruits will link up with the audit, accounts and tax teams, as the practice continues to grow and develop.
Despite the strange times we live in, the firm received record interest in the positions available.
They will now support new members: Hannah Mchugh, Kieran Donnelly, Eve Worsfold, Charlie Bennett, Matthew Cheers, Phoebe Maloney and Richard Nelson through their training and qualifications, as well as helping gain vital experience of working with clients.