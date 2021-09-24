Wigan business recruits seven new team members as part of biggest ever intake

NR Barton has taken on seven new recruits

NR Barton welcomed the new members of staff to their offices at Waterside House.

The independent firm of chartered accountants and business advisors have over fifty partners and staff across the business.

Partner and Head of Training Paul Farrington said: “The directors are delighted to be able to continue our investment in the future of the practice and welcome our biggest ever graduate and apprentice intake to the firm.

“It’s been a tough time for those leaving education due to the pandemic, so we’re proud to be able to offer this opportunity for these young people to make a start in the profession and develop their career with us. They represent the future of our firm, and we look forward to seeing them grow both professionally and personally.”

The new recruits will link up with the audit, accounts and tax teams, as the practice continues to grow and develop.

Despite the strange times we live in, the firm received record interest in the positions available.