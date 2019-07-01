Wigan business took on Three Peaks challenge for charity and Alzheimer's charities

A Wigan business has raised thousands of pounds to help those living with life-long illnesses by taking on an epic physical challenge.

Financial planning firm Prosper Wealth Management swapped spreadsheets for hiking boots and took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise more than £2,000 for Cancer Research UK and Alzheimer’s Society.

David Barton, managing director of the Standish-based company, said: “A number of our clients, as well as staff, have been touched by dementia and cancer and therefore we decided to split our fund-raising efforts in support of these illnesses.”

The months of training and aching limbs paid off for the team. Despite very difficult weather conditions on the last ascent and bouts of cramp, they managed to complete the 24.5-mile challenge over Pen-y-Ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in nine-and-a-half hours.

The importance of charities to communities cannot be overstated, with 850,000 people living with dementia in the UK, and numbers set to rise to over 1 million by as early as 2025.

Jane Bullock, from Cancer Research UK, said: “Cancer Research UK receives no funding from the UK government for its life-saving research.

“Every step the charity makes towards beating cancer relies on vital donations from the public, including the support of small local businesses.”

The Just Giving page will remain open until the end of June for anyone wishing to donate at justgiving.com/teams/prosper