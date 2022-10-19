Wigan businesses invited to take part in Greater Manchester's biggest ever skills and recruitment survey

The Chamber is the designated Employer Representative Body tasked with developing and delivering the Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) for Greater Manchester.

Funded by the Department for Education, the first stage in developing the plan is to understand why businesses struggle to recruit and which skills are in short supply.

Businesses large and small and from all sectors across Greater Manchester are invited to complete the Chamber’s short survey designed to understand where the skills gaps are.

Chris Fletcher, Contract Director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and Policy Director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce

Once the data has been analysed, it will be shared with post-16 skills providers.

The Chamber will then work with providers, employers and relevant stakeholders to deliver the Local Skills Improvement Plan which will address the skills shortfalls and provide businesses with the skilled workers they need.

Chris Fletcher, contract director for the Greater Manchester LSIP and policy director at Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce, said: “Without doubt, this is one of the most important skills projects we have undertaken in the history of the Chamber.

"In helping employers with some of the frustrations they have in finding the people with the right skills for their businesses, we can unlock the future growth potential of businesses across our region.

“It’s not just another skills survey.

"At a time when some businesses are cutting back, not investing in skills, struggling with supply chain delays and a range of other rising costs, planning for the future is key.

"We can start to address the main skills gaps through the delivery of the Local Skills Improvement Plan so that when businesses are ready to grow once again, they have the workforce they need to do it.”

Businesses can complete the survey here.

The Chamber is also organising events across Greater Manchester to gather the views of businesses, and working with local authorities and other business representation organisations to reach as many sectors as possible.

The 2021 Skills for Jobs white paper set out an ambitious employer-led approach aimed at making further education (FE) provision more responsive to local skills needs and ultimately local economic needs.

The aim of the LSIPs is to give employers a stronger voice in shaping local skills provision working closely with FE providers and engaging effectively with local leaders and other stakeholders.

Led by designated employer representative bodies, LSIPs will set out a clear articulation of employers’ skills needs and the priority changes required in a local area to help ensure post-16 technical education and skills provision is more responsive and flexible in meeting local labour market skills needs.

LSIPs have already been piloted in eight trailblazer areas as part of the Skills Accelerator programme.

Greater Manchester Chamber is the largest Chamber of Commerce in the UK, providing business support through a range of tailored services and networking opportunities.

The Chamber is an independent, not-for-profit private company, working to create a better business environment for its members and is widely considered to be the voice of the city region’s business community.

