Wigan businesses to benefit from the completion of a transformational network build across the area

Wigan businesses are to get Faster Britain full fibre connectivity

Due to launch early next year, all 21km of the core Faster Britain network will have been installed reusing existing ducts to lay the fibre cables, which ensures disruption to local communities is kept to a minimum throughout construction.

Abd ITS Technology Group’s fibre planners have designed a route to give optimum access to Wigan’s business-dense areas making it easy and fast to connect premises.

Starting at Swinley at the Cherry Gardens, the network passes along Wigan Lane past Wigan Infirmary, and into Standishgate in reach of the Town Hall, and The Galleries which is about to be redeveloped.

The fibre also spans across Saddle Junction and Robin Park, over to Pagefield Industrial Estate, winds through Ince and Hindley, extending to Makerfield Way, and South into Newtown including the Wigan Investment Centre.

Daren Baythorpe, CEO of ITS said: “As a business headquartered in the North West, the region is very important to us, and I am really excited to bring our Faster Britain network to Wigan.

“I am proud that our infrastructure will help businesses across the town take advantage of Gigabit capable services and the applications that ‘run over the top’, such as cloud and hosted solutions, available through our partners.

“While full fibre is the ‘gold standard’ in connectivity terms, it is not a luxury, and certainly should not be a postcode lottery. This is something that our Faster Britain initiative is tackling head on, and I am delighted that organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors across Wigan will be able to put their digital woes behind them.”

With established networks operating across the region, throughout this year ITS has made significant investment to increase its footprint across Greater Manchester and the North West – it recently launched new networks in Accrington, Blackburn and Chorley – and will be announcing further areas to benefit from Faster Britain in the New Year.

As part of the Faster Britain programme, businesses can access a huge range of IT, telephony, Gigabit capable broadband and connectivity solutions via ITS’ extensive partner community, and are being encouraged to register their interest at www.fasterbritain.com/wigan