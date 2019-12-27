Wigan businesses urged to offer French internships

Wigan businesses are being asked to look across the Channel and consider giving internships to young people from the borough’s French twin town.

The Ambassador in Angers Eve Davis is asking firms if they would look at having budding professionals from Angers working with them for a few weeks next year.

The Ambassador to Angers Eve Davis (right) with her predecessor Chloe Bradley

The benefits to both sides from the arrangement are being talked up, with British businesses and French budding employees looking to gain from the experience of meeting and working alongside someone from a different background and country.

Eve, Wigan’s official representative in the Loire Valley town, will host a couple of events in January and April next year but is keen to hear from companies who would consider a European link.

Eve, from Highfield, said: “There’s quite a bit of interest in opportunities for young people from Angers to work abroad. They would like a role to develop themselves professionally and gain experience in a business in their area of study. I think it’s a great opportunity for a Wigan business to learn from someone who might have a different view of the world, which could help with skills like problem solving, and who speaks different languages.

“The young people from Angers will speak English and French and maybe other languages as well. They will be able to bring their own way of working and discuss new ways of doing things. The people working will get to know about another culture and can learn about our town.”

Eve says businesses should not be worried about potential cost outlays as the students will have to find their own accommodation and she will also be working with them to ensure the companies are not responsible for paying visas.

Support is being put in place in Angers so any potential difficulties with Brexit are ironed out before anyone sets out for Wigan.

It is likely the internships would be for a few weeks, fitting in with the students’ schedules.

Any businesses interested in hosting an intern from Angers next year can contact Eve by emailing jumelage.wigan@ville.angers.fr