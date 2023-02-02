Business associates are encouraged to sign up to workshops and panels tailor-made to support enterprises with the challenges they are facing.

Speakers at The Edge on Wednesday February 8 include Shaun Wane, head coach of England Rugby League and former head coach of Wigan Warriors, and Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham.

Coun David Molyneux, Leader of Wigan Council, said “This completely free-to-attend festival has been designed and organised with the local Business Consortium, placing the needs and wants of local businesses right at the heart.

Coun David Molyneux with representatives from Wigan Council, traders and the Business Consortium.

“There are lots of different sessions planned, from addressing the energy challenge, how to recruit the people that you need, building resilience, and what the council can offer through the Deal for Business.

“I am really looking forward to opening the event, alongside our Business Consortium, and meeting local businesses from across our borough.”

Panels and workshops on offer include:

Can you do business differently to improve recruitment? hosted by the Good Employment Charter and B-Corp Young and Fearless – Leading the way with young entrepreneurs sharing their experiences, supported by Wigan and Leigh College and Enterprising You Enable, Empower and Enact hosted by David Baxter, Founder of Wigan and Leigh Community Cooperative Making Sense of the Energy Challenge? hosted by Manchester's Growth Company Building Strength and Resilience for you and your business with motivational speaker Dave Verburg What's the Big Deal? hosted by Wigan Council's Economic Development Team What is Corporate Social Responsibility and how can it benefit my business? delivered by Connolly's Skills/Training/Recruitment delivered by Wigan and Leigh College.

There will also be dedicated time to network, delivered by FubHub, Leigh Means Business and Professionals of Wigan, where business owners can make connections, and share stories.

Jonathan Twist, managing director of Gee Tee’s Retail and Wholesale and member of the Business Consortium, said “Some of these workshops are already starting to fill up so if there’s a session you’ve got your eye on, get it booked.

"We know how limited your time is so, if you can, you can come along for the whole day, or just book onto the sessions that you’d really interested in.