Wigan businessman has dream fulfilled

Fix Auto Wigan’s Andy Sankey is now the proud owner of his own repair centre after completing a management buy-out of the business from previous owners Dave and Steve Pollitt.

He joined the family-run company 18 years ago as a workshop controller before being promoted to bodyshop manager. He was appointed MD shortly after the operation joined Fix Auto UK in May 2017.

The business, on the Bradley Hall industrial estate at Standish, has since invested heavily in equipment and training for staff within its 17,600 sq ft main site.

In February last year the company opened a purpose built 7,500ft sq Fix & Go express repair facility that also houses a state-of-the-art alloy wheel refurbishment system.

Mr Sankey said: “It’s always been my dream to one day own my own bodyshop and thanks to Dave and Steve, that has become a reality. About eight months ago, Dave mentioned they were seriously considering stepping back and selling the business. I went home, talked things through with my wife and made them an offer.”