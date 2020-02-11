Wigan car park to be shut for a day so engineers can repair a leak

A Wigan town centre multi-storey car park is to be closed for essential repairs.

Shoppers are warned to avoid the Galleries' parking facilities this Sunday (February 16) as engineering work is carried out to sort out leaks on the main access ramp once and for all.

The leaks were identified in a structural survey in 2019 which meant that the area needed immediate repair.

Dave Lyon, Wigan Council’s assistant director for environment, said: “This work marks the conclusion of the essential works identified at the Galleries car park.

"The council has chosen this date as a result of the forecast dry weather and in order to minimise disruption as much as possible. We apologise for any disruption caused by this essential works.

“Drivers and shoppers are being encouraged to still come into the town centre should they need to and can park free of charge at other locations. We thank people for their patience while the essential works are completed.”

For more information on where to park in the borough, visit www.wigan.gov.uk/carparks.