Wigan Charity celebrated as one of UKs best Social Enterprises
The annual SE100 Awards, sponsored by NatWest, celebrate the most impactful and innovative social enterprises across the UK. Organisations are judged on their social impact, commitment to community, entrepreneurial spirit, and the measurable outcomes of their services. Inclusion in the Top 100 list is a hallmark of excellence in the social enterprise sector.
In addition to securing a place among the UK’s top social enterprises, Caring Connections was also shortlisted in two major award categories:
- UK Social Business Pioneer
- UK Leadership Pioneer, where CEO Paul Growney was personally recognised as a finalist.
As a charitable business, Caring Connections provides high-quality home care and support across the local community, alongside a wide range of social initiatives including bereavement support counselling, community events for older adults, and other impactful wellbeing programmes.
Paul Growney, CEO of Caring Connections, said:
“We were incredibly proud to attend the SE100 ceremony and see our work recognised on a national platform. With so many inspiring social enterprises across the UK—especially in our own local area—being named in the Top 100 is a real honour. Being finalists in two of the awards was the icing on the cake. We remain committed to putting people before profits and continuing to build a service that makes a genuine difference in our community.”
This recognition highlights Caring Connections’ ongoing dedication to community impact, innovation in care provision, and leadership within the social enterprise sector.