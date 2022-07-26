Wigan charity organisation holding week long festival to promote local community

Hindley-ased Thrive CIC provides support for adults with learning difficulties over the age of 16, creating opportunities for them to volunteer and undergo work placements.

The inaugural festival was held last year to celebrate its journey at the old bank. Despite wishes to allow everyone to come together, Covid protocol meant that it was not possible to do so.

This year with restrictions lifted the organizers have been given much more freedom.

The second Thrive Fest will began on July 25

The festival started at Thrive’s base on Platt Lane on July 25 and attractions include residents bringing their own gifts to sell and organising their own tombola.

Money they make from sales will go back into their enterprises as they decide what resources are needed to continue producing goods. The event is prioritising the Hindley community and clients of Thrive over fund-raising for the community interest organisation.

Performances from various entertainers are creating a festival atmosphere, helped by a PA system donated by a local business.

The peak times for entertainment are expected to be 10.30am to 12pm and 12.30pm to 2.30pm each day and the penultimate day being of most interest as the Mayor of Wigan, Coun Marie Morgan, is set to attend.