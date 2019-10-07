Wigan confectioners see sales boost from Halloween demand

World famous premium sweet brand Uncle Joe’s has seen a 10 per cent rise in demand for its Halloween and bonfire night treacle toffee in the run-up to this year’s celebrations.

Bosses at Wigan-based William Santus and Co, which produces the iconic Uncle Joe’s Mint Balls, said the rise is down to the increasing popularity of Halloween and newly-introduced clip strip packs, which allow the toffee to be sold from aisle ends and where there is limited shelf space.

The modern day treacle toffees

The 10 per cent sales increase comes on the back of sales of 3.4 million pieces of treacle toffee last year. The company records 90 per cent of these sales in the six weeks leading up to Halloween.

William Santus and Co was established in 1898 and the ownership has been passed down through the generations. And, just like its famous Mint Balls, Uncle Joe’s treacle toffee production dates back to when the firm first launched.

Joint MD John Winnard said: “There is no doubt that Halloween continues to grow as a market and, although treacle toffee was traditionally seen as a favourite in the North of the country, we are seeing an increase in demand from other areas too.

“This year is also the first year we have sold our treacle toffee on clip strips, of the kind you see hanging off the shelves in supermarkets.

“They are a great way of increasing sales space when there is little availability on shelves and can be used effectively for seasonal sales, as there doesn’t need to be any temporary shelf allocation."