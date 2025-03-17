Wigan construction firm's success at North West Family Business Awards
The family-run firm has been shortlisted in the following categories: Construction, Property Maintenance & Engineering Award, Purpose-Driven Family Business Award, Leadership Excellence Award (managing director, Scott Rothwell) and Employee Excellence Award (accounts manager, Charlotte Rothwell).
This recognition follows a remarkable period of growth and achievement for DASCO, which has seen the company expand to 136 employees, with 84 per cent living in Wigan borough.
In 2024, DASCO achieved a record turnover of almost £10m, invested heavily in sustainable practices, and pledged over £100,000 to social value initiatives.
Mr Rothwell has been recognised for exceptional leadership, while his sister Charlotte has earned a finalist spot for her dedication to the company, having played a vital role in DASCO's growth since joining the business in 2017 with nothing but a pen, paper, and determination to succeed.
Mr Rothwell said: "We believe family businesses bring something special to the economy, and we want to show that you can build a successful, sustainable business without compromising on your values.
"Being named a finalist in four categories is a huge achievement for our family and our incredible team.