Wigan delivery giant invests £5m in state-of-the-art vehicles

Wigan logistics giant ArrowXL has ploughed £5m into further strengthening its lorry fleet.

It is part of the Martland Park delivery company’s ongoing pledge to using cutting edge technology and safety features to help prevent accidents and ensure that its fleet is reliable and compliant.

Following what it says was an extensive evaluation of the marketplace, ArrowXL has acquired 100 new DAF 180 FA 7.5 tonners (similar to the one pictured above) which boast the latest in a range of safety features.

The vehicles will be deployed across the network to support both current and new customer operations.

As part of the process, the company’s delivery staff were asked to provide feedback to better understand their requirements in terms of comfort and health and safety.

The company also ensured the new trucks included a range of features designed to increase safety for the driver and other road users, such as Advanced Emergency Braking System (AEBS), daytime running lights, Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS), and reversing cameras.