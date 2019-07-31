Wigan eatery shortlisted in national Deliveroo competition for a £25k upgrade

A Wigan town centre take-away is in the running for a £25,000 makeover after being shortlisted in a national competition.

Cafe Santos on Mesnes Street is up against five other shortlisted restaurants from around the UK - it’s now up to the public to vote and decide which restaurant they think deserves to win the Deliveroo contest.

The restaurant, run by Ash and his wife Farnaz, serves up a range of delicious breakfasts and traditional British lunches including sandwiches, jacket potatoes and pizzas.

Ash said: “The obstacle for me is bringing up-to-date my equipment and seating area. It’s really hard if we want to compete with the big businesses.

“So if we win this money, we need a new counter, this floor needs to be changed - every table you touch, they are wobbly. With Deliveroo and this competition, it’s a big opportunity. Please vote for Cafe Santos!”

Deliveroo’s Restaurant Makeover project was launched to support independent restaurants and the Great British highstreet. Since it launched in 2013 Deliveroo has created a staggering 25,000 jobs in the UK restaurant industry, with 32 per cent of these jobs being in the independent sector.

Justin Landsberger, Commercial Director at Deliveroo said “We’re really excited to launch this competition and give independent restaurants around the UK the chance to win an exciting £25,000 makeover project. The shortlist includes six incredible restaurants with amazing stories and we’re looking forward to seeing who our customers vote to win.”

Ash is asking Wigan locals to vote for Cafe Santos on deliveroorestaurantmakeovers.co.uk before the August 9 deadline.