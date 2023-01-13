Wigan electricals firm is presented with a coveted Queen's Award for Enterprise

A high-tech Wigan electricals firm has been awarded the Queen's Award for Enterprise - International Trade 2022, with a certificate signed by HRH Queen Elizabeth II and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Lord Lieutenant of Greater Manchester Diane Hawkins, now representing His Majesty the King, attended Idem Safety Switches’ premises on the Hindley Industrial estate, to make the presentation.

The awards are among the last to be given under the auspices of the late monarch.

Nichola Bruno, secretary of the Queen’s Award Office, wrote to the company, saying: “It has been an exceptionally hard few years for businesses and this achievement is testament to the resilience you and your staff have shown through these unprecedented times.”

Dignitaries from the company were invited to a royal garden party at Buckingham Palace last summer to celebrate the success.

The business now joins more than 7,000 UK enterprises which have received this Royal recognition since the awards were established in 1965.

They are the most prestigious prizes in British business and also cover the categories of innovation, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Queen's Award Greater Manchester Lord Lieutenant Diane Hawkins, representing his majesty the King, presents the award.

Queen's Award from left, Greater Manchester Lord Lieutenant Diane Hawkins, representing his majesty the King, presents the award to Idem managing director Medi Mohtasham.

Queen's Award Staff and invited guests at the presentation.

Queen's Award Managing director of Idem Medi Mohtasham, gives invited guests a tour around the factory.