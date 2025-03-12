Feast at The Mills, the award-winning street food and entertainment hotspot in Wigan, has announced today that applications for food and drink traders to join the region’s vibrant weekend destination are open.

Focused on supporting up-and-coming and independent street food businesses, successful applicants will join a mix of culinary creators including meat experts Burger & Bird, the wood-fired magic of Dough So Good and the authentic Indian flavours of Spice & Spirits.

Offering a unique blend of street food, live music and community events, Feast at The Mills attracts upwards of 3,500 visitors each week to The Cotton Works (formerly Eckersley’s Mills) in the Wigan Pier quarter.

Successful traders will have access to a plug-and-play kitchen space complete with power, tills and buzzers.

Feast has proved immensely popular

Shane Brennan, general manager at Feast at The Mills, said: “Our mission has always been to showcase the very best of independent, innovative street food, and this is the perfect opportunity for passionate traders to join an exciting space.

"With the support of an incredible food-focused environment, we’re eager to discover the next wave of talent that will delight our guests.

"We invite food traders who are ready to share their unique flavors and stories to apply and be part of our growing family.”

Feast at The Mills is part of Heaton Group’s £250m regeneration of the iconic mill site.

Street food is integral to the success of Feast at the Mills

Relaunching as Cotton Works, the vast 17-acre development will transform the historic area into a cutting-edge, mixed-use destination consisting of commercial, residential, food and drink and leisure spaces.

Applications to be a food trader at Feast at The Mills can be sent to [email protected]