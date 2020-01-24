Wigan fireplace outlet marks 25 years in business with move to large premises

A Wigan business has celebrated its silver anniversary with a move to bigger premises.

Warm Living, which specialises in the supply and installation of fires and fireplaces, has decamped to a 5,000 sq ft showroom in Caroline Street.

Inside the showroom

MD Tony O’Brien started the business with the takeover of a bankrupt showroom on Wigan Lane in 1995, quickly expanding the premises to three times its original size.

Then in 2006, having outgrown the original base, the business relocated to a 4,000 sq ft showroom in Caroline Street. Now after, a further 14 years, they have relocated again to a new showroom just across the road.

Mr O’Brien said around £100,000 of investment has gone into the “spectacular” new outlet.

He said: “We’ve moved across the road to the old Storeys Carpets building which closed in June and is part of the Carpetright group.

“We were told to move from our premises in August and relocated on December 27.

“We’ve invested between £90,000 to £100,000 into this new showroom which is bigger than the old one and in a better place in the street.

“The business has gas and electric fires and fireplaces.”

He said customers have given “very positive” feedback in the first few weeks of trading in the new premises.

Mr O’Brien employs seven staff, with his brother Ian O’Brien being a director, and hopes to hire more in the future.

He said: “When I founded this business 25 years ago, we were in a showroom with eight displays, now we’re in a much bigger one with 90 displays.

“So it’s great to see it grow and it shows there is a market for high class fires and fireplaces like this in Wigan.

“It’s good to see a positive business story in the town with all the stories you see of the high street struggling.”