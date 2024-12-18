Wigan firm favourites: a last round-up of female staff pictures from 1973
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Dec 2024, 04:55 BST
Over recent weeks we have been delighting readers with pictures taken half a century or more ago of women who featured in the Wigan Observer’s one-time photo profile Firm Favourites which put the spotlight on female staff at various workplaces at the time.
This is the last of these galleries for now. We hope they have brought back fond memories.
