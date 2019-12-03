Wigan firm's product named as top festive gift on TV

A Wigan firm was given an early Christmas present when one of its products was named as a top festive gift on national television.

Prestige Drinks, based in Hindley Green, was delighted to see well-known presenter Philip Schofield name its engraved bottles of alcohol as his preferred choice for what to put under the tree for December 25.

The company, based at Armstrong Point on Swan Lane, was highlighted on the show How To Spend It Well At Christmas, which was screened last Sunday.

Prestige Drinks’ engraved champagne bottle was given its moment in the spotlight and then recommended as Mr Schofield’s top pick.

The company, founded in 2011, has mastered a process which enables both text and photographs to be etched into glass bottles and now boasts an impressive roster of famous faces among its clients.

Director Andi Briggs, who founded the company with his wife Lorraine, said: “It was a complete surprise when he picked our bottle because some of the gifts on there were really expensive.

“Watching the programme was a little bit nerve-racking because some of the products got really bad reviews. He basically said not to bother wasting money on them.

“There were between 10 and 15 personalised products on there. We were one of the two he featured and then at the end said that it was his top pick for Christmas. It was amazing.

“In terms of exposure this is the biggest thing we’ve done. We also got an email saying how much Philip loved the bottle and it’s great to get that feedback.”

Since setting up the company Andi and Lorraine, who now have a team of four working for them, have engraved bottles for some famous names including Liverpool FC players, acting legend Al Pacino, singer Katherine Jenkins and cricketing Ashes hero Ben Stokes.