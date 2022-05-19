Wigan firms can get help from business schools to bounce back from pandemic

Open SME is a free, on-demand online learning programme for the leaders of small and medium-sized businesses that aims to provide the tools needed to grow their companies.

The programme is led by Manchester Metropolitan University, in partnership with the University of Manchester, Salford University, the University of Bolton and the Business Growth Hub, and is funded by Greater Manchester Combined Authority.

Prof Dominic Medway

Prof Dominic Medway, pro-vice-chancellor for the faculty of business and law at Manchester Metropolitan University, said: “We are delighted to be working with our neighbouring business schools to support SMEs in our city-region.

“Often business owners are unaware of the potential benefits of engaging with leadership and management training for their business. This programme is designed to fit in with the busy lifestyle of SME business owners and allows them to complete the training in their own time, making it more accessible.

“Together, we can unlock economic potential and drive inward investment in the Greater Manchester area, and help support our city-region.”

Open SME forms part of Greater Manchester Leadership Hive, a new resource for SME leaders who want to grow their businesses and become more profitable. It is delivered by Greater Manchester’s university business schools and the Business Growth Hub.

It is an online portal, allowing business owners and managers to work their way through modules on finance, digital and markets and models at their own pace.