Wigan food hygiene: These are the takeaways and cafes that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings

Well over at Scores on the Doors they hand out an ‘Elite’ award for businesses that show real consistency in this field - achieving three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

To build up three sets of top marks can take more than four years.

These are the Wigan borough takeaways and cafes that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award by receiving three consecutive 5 star ratings (all information is correct as of November 11, 2021). We've left out national chains because, as a rule of thumb, they all carry a five-star rating.

1. Jackbits - Warrington Road, Leigh Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. It's Pizza - Atherton Road, Hindley Green Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Pizza Bella - Market Street, Hindley Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Lily & Arthur's - Mesnes Road, Swinley Photo: Michelle Adamson Photo Sales