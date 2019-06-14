Wigan food outlet Chadwick's will close next month

A well-known borough food business has announced it is shutting due to its owners retiring.



The Chadwick Family’s Emporium of Fine Food in Standish said in a statement on social media that it will close its doors on July 20.

In the statement the business thanked its staff for their understanding during a difficult period of uncertainty as the decision was made to wind up decades of operations in Standish town centre.

It had been thought previously the business might re-open elsewhere but the latest announcement, which said the business is shutting permanently, has put paid to that.

The statement read: “Firstly, we would like to thank all of our customers, past and present, without whom nothing would have been possible.

“We would like to thank all of our staff throughout the years for all the knowledge and experience we have gained from you.

“To all of our present staff, who have been absolutely brilliant during this period of change - we thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your understanding and loyalty.

“May we take this opportunity to thank all of our farmers and suppliers for their outstanding service.

“Finally, we would also like to thank all of the organisations who have approached us for charitable donations. We have been honoured to be asked and privileged to provide.”

Hundreds of comments were left on social media as customers reacted to news of the closure.

One read: “Chadwicks is the heartbeat of Standish and will be greatly missed.”