Wigan Frankie and Benny's restaurant survives cuts but Leigh branch has been axed

Wigan's Frankie and Benny's restaurant has survived the company's sweeping list of closures despite another borough branch being axed.



The Italian-American eatery at The Loom retail park will close today, after parent company The Restaurant Group cited rises in property costs and falling profits.

Approximately 17 people worked at the restaurant, and the company said it would endeavour to find them suitable roles at neighbouring outlets.

In March, the business announced plans to close around a third of its 248 outlets across the country, though Wigan's branch at Robin Park appeared to have survived the cull.

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group said: "The casual dining market is facing various headwinds, such as increased property costs, which has impacted certain sites within our leisure portfolio.

"In light of this backdrop, we have taken the difficult decision to close the Frankie and Benny’s site in Leigh.

“We regret the impact on colleagues, and will ensure that they are supported throughout the process, as well as identifying opportunities for those wishing to remain in the business.

"Where possible, we have looked to redeploy staff to other sites within The Restaurant Group’s portfolio.”