Wigan hair salon trainees saluted

Trainees Lauren, Amy, Courtney and Nicola with their certificates

Creations Hair and Barbering Studio on Moor Road, Orrell teamed up with SKILS CIC also in Orrell to support adults with both learning and physical disabilities to improve social opportunities, learn life skills, increase independence and well being.

The women from SKILS Orrell joined the team at Creations once a week and were trained by senior stylist Lorraine Rigby who helped them gain experience and knowledge in the hairdressing sector, developing confidence and self-worth.

Local builder BA Berry Building and Roofing Specialist has kindly offered to buy the tunics for the ladies from SKILS so that they fitted in with the staff in the salon and look professional.

The trainees with staff and sponsors

Now the participants have had their “passing out” parade.

A salon spokeswoman said: “Everyone involved has been thrilled to bits with their progress and achievements.”