Wigan health and social care professionals recognised for their hard work at awards ceremony

The event, held at Leigh Sports Village, was hosted by the Wigan and Leigh Hospice’s practice development team, which provides training and education in palliative and end-of-life care free of charge to health and social care professionals.

A total of 17 awards were handed out in 14 categories on a night which recognised GPs, learning disability services, extra care services, nursing and residential homes, hospital staff and district nurses amongst others across the borough.

Belong Atherton was the big winner of the night, scooping three awards, with Jemma Sharratt winning Nurse of the Year and registered nurse Paul Woodcock winning the peer-nominated award. Additionally, Belong received the Most Innovative Setting Award.

Jenny Yates, service manager age well at Wigan Council, presented the award to Paul. She said: “To be respected and appreciated by your fellow colleagues is not only a great honour, it is a true reflection of how you are seen by others as a professional, compassionate, caring person.

“The winner of this award is someone who inspires others and is a real champion for palliative and end-of-life care.”

Elmridge Court in Lowton took two of the most prestigious awards of the night – Manager of the Year and Care Setting of the Year.

Pauline Payne, the hospice’s chairman of trustees, presented the latter award to Elmridge Court. She said: “This setting has shown great collaboration with the hospice, embracing all the training opportunities available to them and demonstrating the impact of this education by implementing innovative ideas.

“All levels of staff have been consistently enthusiastic and shown high levels of compassion and empathy to their residents and those important to them.”

The annual event traditionally recognises the work of care settings such as residential and nursing homes, but has been extended for the first time in the six years it has been running to include all health and social care professionals in Wigan.

Formerly known as the Hospice in your Care Home Awards, the name of the event was changed this year to the Wigan Borough Palliative and End-of-Life Care Learning Hub Awards, following the launch of the new hub earlier this month.

