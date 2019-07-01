Wigan holiday firm scoops two awards

Wigan based Shearings Holidays scooped two awards at the Silver Travel Awards ceremony held in London.

The company won both Best Escorted Tours Operator UK and Best City Breaks Operator.

With more than 140,000 votes cast by users of Silver Travel Advisor, the xtravel review and advice site for the over 50s, the awards recognise travel companies, cruise lines and destinations that have given really excellent service and ensured holidaymakers have had a superb time on their travels.

Jane Atkins, managing director at Shearings Holidays said: “We are absolutely delighted to have won two awards this year.

“These are voted for by consumers and therefore reflect the views of our customers, which is such an accolade for us. There is no doubt that the hard work and dedication of our team of over 200 employees in Wigan has been crucial in our success and long may this continue.”