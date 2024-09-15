Wigan hotelier battles his way to two more award nominations

Local businessman Bill Kenyon says he's still learning at the age of 78.

And that factors as different as talk-to-listen ratios, thick skin and maybe even Middle Ages battles have been key to yet another pair of business awards nominations!

The owner of Holland Hall Hotel & Pub in Up Holland, says a combination of weathering economic and bureaucratic storms, as well as keeping eyes and ears wide open and carefully considering every word said have been big contributions towards being made finalists in two categories of the BIBAs - the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce Awards.

The BIBAs (Be Inspired Business Awards) will be handed out on September 20 at a glittering black tie event in the Blackpool Tower ballroom.

Holland Hall Hotel is a finalist in the Leisure and Tourism Business of the Year and Small Business of the Year.

"I don't need to tell anybody in the hospitality industry that every hour of every day is a battle - but Holland Hall was historically at the heart of middle-ages battles, so there must be something in the stonework," said Bill.

"We've battled to fill our events wing with the likes of wedding and landmark birthday parties - and the truly exceptional Holland Hall team has got it right: we're busier than ever with big-attendance do's, and we're now starting developing corporate business with everything from conferences to company away-days," he said.

"That means we also do a strong hotel room booking business as a consequence, and that introduces a lot of guests and delegates to the move-heaven-and-earth approach we have to getting it right.

"I'm learning from everybody in the team, and they're learning from our customers.

"We've battled to recruit the best people we can, none typified more than the quality of the kitchen team under chef Matt Ellis who are creating and serving high quality food in significant quantities under enormous pressure, but also to diners in our pub.

"Our chief executive, Bevan Middleton, has been instrumental in creating an ever-increasing appreciation of what we can do and deliver through the teamwork and commitment of everybody from cleaners to administration and front of house teams.

"Repeat business is strong, with lunch deals, afternoon teas, early doors light bites and evening meals all drawing people in from both near and sometimes afar," he added.

"Inevitably, as with most businesses, we've had to deal with tough economic times alongside sometimes challenging bureaucracy, and the inevitable hangover from the pandemic from which the hospitality industry is struggling to recover.

"But while I would say business is tough and revenues hard-earned, everything we do is an investment in the future for Holland Hall, our people and our highly valued guests."

