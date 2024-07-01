Wigan Job Centre security guards on the picket line
They were among hundreds across the North West beginning a week long walk-out as a pay dispute escalates.
The guards - employed by private outsourcing giant G4S - are striking until Saturday July 6 across the regions.
The GMB union representing them say the workers do a difficult, dangerous job, with its research showing more than 80 per cent regularly suffer abuse, including being savaged in the neck by dogs, punched, attacked with screwdrivers and customers behaving “like wild animals.”
In total, 90 per cent of the guards are now paid just the minimum wage.
Meanwhile the union says the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has paid £211m to G4s since December 2022, despite staff costs being just £161m during the same period: a difference of £50m.
There are local Job Centre Plus premises on King Street, Wigan; Windermere Road, Leigh and Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.
