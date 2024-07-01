Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Security staff from Wigan’s three Job Centre Plus offices have been manning the picket lines today (July 1).

They were among hundreds across the North West beginning a week long walk-out as a pay dispute escalates.

The guards - employed by private outsourcing giant G4S - are striking until Saturday July 6 across the regions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and supporters on the picket outside Brocol House and Wigan Job Centre Plus, King Street, Wigan, as GMB security guards strike in a week-long walk-out

The GMB union representing them say the workers do a difficult, dangerous job, with its research showing more than 80 per cent regularly suffer abuse, including being savaged in the neck by dogs, punched, attacked with screwdrivers and customers behaving “like wild animals.”

In total, 90 per cent of the guards are now paid just the minimum wage.

Meanwhile the union says the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has paid £211m to G4s since December 2022, despite staff costs being just £161m during the same period: a difference of £50m.

There are local Job Centre Plus premises on King Street, Wigan; Windermere Road, Leigh and Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Mark Baxter on the picket line

A G4S spokesperson said: "Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job and support an essential public service, sometimes in difficult circumstances.

"The majority of our staff have not been on strike.

“We urge the union to present our offer to our employees, which is above minimum wage and inflation.