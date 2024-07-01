Wigan Job Centre security guards on the picket line

By Charles Graham
Published 1st Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 16:15 BST
Security staff from Wigan’s three Job Centre Plus offices have been manning the picket lines today (July 1).

They were among hundreds across the North West beginning a week long walk-out as a pay dispute escalates.

The guards - employed by private outsourcing giant G4S - are striking until Saturday July 6 across the regions.

Staff and supporters on the picket outside Brocol House and Wigan Job Centre Plus, King Street, Wigan, as GMB security guards strike in a week-long walk-outStaff and supporters on the picket outside Brocol House and Wigan Job Centre Plus, King Street, Wigan, as GMB security guards strike in a week-long walk-out
The GMB union representing them say the workers do a difficult, dangerous job, with its research showing more than 80 per cent regularly suffer abuse, including being savaged in the neck by dogs, punched, attacked with screwdrivers and customers behaving “like wild animals.”

In total, 90 per cent of the guards are now paid just the minimum wage.

Meanwhile the union says the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has paid £211m to G4s since December 2022, despite staff costs being just £161m during the same period: a difference of £50m.

There are local Job Centre Plus premises on King Street, Wigan; Windermere Road, Leigh and Gerard Street, Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Mark Baxter on the picket lineMark Baxter on the picket line
A G4S spokesperson said: "Our dedicated security colleagues do a great job and support an essential public service, sometimes in difficult circumstances.

"The majority of our staff have not been on strike.

“We urge the union to present our offer to our employees, which is above minimum wage and inflation.

"We want to give our staff a pay rise and are keen to bring this dispute to an amicable conclusion.”

