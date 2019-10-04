Wigan legal eagles in line for top honours

Wigan legal eagles are in the running for top honours in the prestigious national Family Law Awards.

The Ward Hadaway solicitor Jodi Tuson, Charlotte Beck (partner matrimonial) and managing partner Martin Karran have been shortlisted for Family Law Dispute Resolution Team of the Year title.

Charlotte Beck

The awards recognise the important work of family lawyers and celebrate their many successes and outstanding achievements. The Family Law Dispute Resolution Team of the Year award is an entirely new category for 2019.

As well as being nominated for their professional work supporting families, the team has been shortlisted in recognition of their contribution to the local community. Ward Hadaway continues to support Rugby League Cares (RLC), a charity providing welfare support to the Rugby League community.

Working with Super League, and leading clubs like Warrington Wolves and Wigan Warriors, they provide legal counsel to current and past professional rugby league players, as well as helping to raise funds for the charity.

The family team is also closely linked with Bolton Lads and Girls Club, where Charlotte sits on the fund-raising committee. She is also a trustee for Wigan Youth Zone.

Martin Karran

Ms Tuson said: “We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award in recognition of the work we undertake with families.

“No two family situations are the same and disputes must be handled sensitively, especially where children are involved. Our knowledgeable team are at the forefront of new approaches to resolving issues, including Collaborative Law, where parties seek to avoid going to court.

“Our work in the local community is equally important to us, giving back to the areas we live and work in, fundraising and supporting wherever we can. We’re looking forward to the awards night and wish all those shortlisted the best of luck.”

Managing Partner Martin Hulls, added: “A huge well done to our family team in Manchester. This award nomination, on a national stage, recognises their hard work and diligence and is richly deserved.”

Over 500 guests are expected to attend the awards ceremony on November 27 at The Ballroom South Bank in London. The judging panel includes the heads of the Family Law Bar Association, Resolution and the Association of Lawyers for Children.