Wigan & Leigh Hospice faces funding crisis thanks to budget deficit

Wigan & Leigh Hospice is facing a funding crisis as its income fails to keep up with the rising costs of delivering services.
By Alan Weston
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:17 BST
Like the vast majority of hospices across the UK, Wigan & Leigh Hospice is navigating a deficit budget this year. Hospice UK has projected that the hospice sector in the UK will be £186m in deficit for the financial year 2023-24.

The Hindley-based hospice depends on charitable income to generate two thirds of its income, with the rest coming from the NHS. Every day, the hospice has to raise £12,000 through its charity shops, lottery and fundraising, just to keep its services going.

Wigan & Leigh Hospice in Kildare Street, Hindley, Wigan
Wigan & Leigh Hospice in Kildare Street, Hindley, Wigan
Jo Carby, chief executive of Wigan & Leigh Hospice, said: “It is a really tough time for hospices at the moment. It’s always been a challenge to raise the funds we need to keep our services going, but the additional impact of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis means we face an even more critical situation than ever before.

“We’re working really hard to secure the additional funding we need to maintain our services, and we’re getting a lot of support from local people and partners.

“It’s often not understood that hospices rely so heavily on charitable income, it’s often assumed that we get all of our money from the NHS. But that’s not the case, and we really only exist thanks to the support of our local community.”

BBC North West Tonight will be following the hospice for the next year, in order to highlight the challenges hospices face in the region and the essential work carried out by volunteers and the local community to support them.

Cancer patient Paul is just one of those benefiting from Wigan & Leigh Hospice's services
Cancer patient Paul is just one of those benefiting from Wigan & Leigh Hospice's services
Speaking to the BBC last week, hospice patient Paul said: “It’s an amazing place. We daren’t have these hospices closing down. They are essential to the people who are in there.”

Another patient, Doreen, described being at the hospice. She said: “It’s like taking a deep breath. They’ve brought me back, that’s what they’ve done, they made me feel like me again.”

Wigan & Leigh Hospice has been providing specialist palliative care services to people living in the borough for 40 years.

It costs £18,500 a day to run the hospice. Approximately one third of that income comes from the NHS but the rest must come through fundraising, including donations raised through events and left in wills.

Every donation received goes towards covering the cost of the support the hospice provides to patients and their loved ones.

