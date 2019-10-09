Wigan logistics firm reveals long-term expansion plans

An internationally renowned business is set to expand its workforce after committing its long-term future to Wigan borough.

Bosses of 3P Logistics have signed a 10-year lease for their headquarters on the South Lancs Industrial Estate at Bryn.

The renewal means the freight company can create 20 new jobs next year and will continue to benefit from the borough’s proximity to the M6, the Port of Liverpool and the region’s airports.

Local authority leader Coun David Molyneux said: “The borough’s connectivity is one of our greatest assets. We’re really happy that 3P Logistics feel so strongly about Wigan as a strategic location and that they have decided to house their international headquarters here for another 10 years.”

The firm has been based in the borough for 14 years and its 75,000ft sq headquarters will now undergo a refurbishment programme including new roofing, energy efficient LED light installation and software updates.

MD and founder Ian Walker said: “We are happy to have signed this long-term lease on behalf of our clients, which demonstrates stability of service and future planning.

“Though I’m a passionate Wiganer and am dedicated to supporting my local economy, the town is a strategic location for our business and the lease renewal has definitely accelerated our growth.”

The council is working with the private sector to bring forward a number of quality sites available for redevelopment. It says it is looking at a range of options which will further boost the economy.

Coun Molyneux added: “With obvious strong connections to Greater Manchester by rail and road and convenient links internationally thanks to our proximity to nearby airports, the borough is a fantastic place to invest and work in.

“We will continue to position Wigan borough as an economically thriving district in the North West and look forward to the prospect of engaging with others and letting them see for themselves what an attractive place Wigan is to do business.”

The new roles at 3P Logistics will be across various departments at the firm, further demonstrating commitment to supporting local people.

Mr Walker added: “As a result of its central locality, Wigan and the surrounding area is fast becoming a hotbed for logistics excellence and we are delighted to secure our long-term future in the borough.”