Wigan Mayor and schoolchildren help business mark special anniversary

Wigan’s Mayor helped school children to bury time capsules to mark a special birthday for a local business.



Coun Steve Dawber joined pupils from Lowton Junior and Infant School for a special centenary celebration.

Since November, the pupils have been working with local business, George Moss & Sons Limited, which owns Moss Industrial Estate on St Helens Road, Leigh, to create some very special pieces of work in celebration of its 100th birthday.

The business holds an important place in Leigh’s history and has been run by the Moss family for five generations.

The pupils, from years three and six at Lowton Junior and Infant School, have been writing letters and drawing pictures to reflect what life was like in Leigh 100 years ago,

This includes in 1920, when George Moss & Sons Limited was incorporated; what life is like today; and what the pupils think life will be like in another one hundred years, in 2120.

The children’s letters, drawings, photos and other important local items they have collected, were sealed inside the time capsules and buried by the children and the Mayor for future generations to discover. The time capsules also include items donated by the Leigh Centurions and Leigh Spinners Mill.

Members of the Moss family, past and present employees of George Moss & Sons Ltd, and representatives from the Leigh Centurions, were also present for the burial of the time capsules. Afterwards, the Mayor unveiled a special commemorative plaque.

Coun Steve Dawber said: “I was honoured to be invited to this event and would like to congratulate George Moss & Sons on their centenary.

“It’s fantastic that they have engaged with a local school to involve them in some of the celebrations and I hope celebrating this great achievement with the next generation will inspire and encourage them to reach their goals.”

Carol Anderson, history lead at Lowton Junior and Infant School, said the project had been an “honour”.

She said: “It has been a real honour to work with George Moss & Sons and to be involved with this centenary project. The work the children have created is fantastic and they have been thoroughly engaged in it from the very beginning. It’s incredible to think that in another 100 years children from our local community could be back to uncover what we have buried.”

Sebastian Moss, MD at George Moss & Sons Ltd, said: “This has been a fantastic way to mark the centenary of our family’s business.

“I am certain my great great grandfather, George Moss, would have been delighted to know that we are here today and that the children from our community have created something very special here for future generations to discover.”