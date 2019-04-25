Wigan meat business wins four prizes at national competition

A Wigan meat business has roasted the competition after securing no fewer than four prizes in a top industry contest.



Cook and Foragers, which sells organic pork from the pigs living in Haigh Woodland Park and rare-breed meat from farms around the region, scooped the quadruple haul at the National Barbeque Competition.

Jack Flusk is flush with awards

The business, based in the Kitchen Courtyard at Haigh, got gold for its traditional pork sausage, silver for its rare-breed lamb and stilton burger and bronzes for its rare-breed beef steak burger and pedigree pork and chargrilled pepper sausage.

It is the first time Cook and Foragers has entered the Natinal Craft Butchers competition and Jack Flusk from the company could not hide his delight at the outcome.

He said: “I’m chuffed with what we’ve picked up. To be honest I’ve never really the bottle to enter the competition before but this year I decided there was no harm in seeing what happened if I did.

“I’m really pleased with the awards and especially the ones for the sausages. The process for those starts when the pig is first born and the work goes into it right up until it goes into the packet.

“We’re still relatively new and some of the companies we were competing against are really well known, ones I still follow for ideas and inspiration.

“To go up against them and win is recognition that our meat is not your standard meat.”

Jack said unfortunately Cook and Foragers was too busy dealing with orders in the North West to make it down to the Midlands to attend the awards ceremony but he hopes to be at next year’s prize-giving bash.

It has been a very successful 12 months for Cook and Foragers which also received a Land Rover Discovery after getting a bursary through Prince Charles’ charity for young farmers and the 4x4 vehicle manufacturer.

The off-roader now carries out duties ranging from taking food to the pigs in Haigh’s woodland to touring the North West amassing the organic, rare-breed meet from Cook and Foragers’ partner farms and delivering it to

customers.

For more information about the business search for Cook & Foragers on Facebook.