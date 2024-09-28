Wigan news in 1963: chimney comes down and fire brigade HQ goes up

By Charles Graham
Published 28th Sep 2024, 15:45 BST
Here’s a wide-ranging collection of black and whites from the Wigan Today archive, all dating from 1963.

Included are several from the mail order firm John England and Wigan cattle market; there's the demolition of a mill chimney and pictures from the newly opened fire brigade headquarters on Robin Park Road.

1. Wigan's 1963 news in pictures

. Photo: STAFF

2. Wigan Grammar School cross country team in 1963

. Photo: STAFF

3. Woodhouse Stadium athletics track: Wigan youth cross country winners

. Photo: GB

4. Wigan Harriers cross country winners in 1963

. Photo: GB

