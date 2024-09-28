Included are several from the mail order firm John England and Wigan cattle market; there's the demolition of a mill chimney and pictures from the newly opened fire brigade headquarters on Robin Park Road.
1. Wigan's 1963 news in pictures
. Photo: STAFF
2. Wigan Grammar School cross country team in 1963
. Photo: STAFF
3. Woodhouse Stadium athletics track: Wigan youth cross country winners
. Photo: GB
4. Wigan Harriers cross country winners in 1963
. Photo: GB
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.