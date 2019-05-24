Wigan online wine business bids for licence

A new online wine business in Wigan is applying for the licence it needs to get its celebration of the best things made from grapes flowing.

The New Wine Company has applied for a premises licence for Andrew House, on Lord Street close to its junction with Wigan Lane in Swinley.

The new concern requires permission from the town hall to sell alcohol away from the premises, with the licensing conditions allowing this seven days a week and 24 hours a day.

However, the firm has sought to allay any potential residents’ fears, saying it will not be a round-the-clock operation on site as it is an internet-based company.

The team behind the new venture says it is an offshoot of the company already working in Andrew House, which has been there for two decades.

A spokesman for The New Wine Company said: “We’ve applied for a licence for an online wine retailer.

“There will be no disturbance for residents because we are not a bar and not a retail outlet. We will run normal office hours.

“The existing company has been here since 1999 and is well-established in the area.”

The group of wine enthusiasts has spent around four months developing their idea, although most of the details are being kept tightly under wraps.

The licensing application is now open for residents to comment on. The documents can be inspected in the licensing section at Wigan Life Centre on College Avenue and there are also details online at www.wigan.gov.uk

Representations in writing should be sent to Licensing Section, PO Box 100, Wigan, WN1 3DS or emailed to licensing@wigan.gov.uk

The deadline for comments is June 6.

For more information search for The New Wine Company on Facebook.