Wigan resident announced as North West Employee of Year 2025

Caring Connections is delighted to announce that the 2025 Employee of the Year is Christine Torres, a dedicated member of the Wigan care team whose compassion, leadership, and innovation have made an extraordinary impact on both colleagues and the local community.

Christine joined Caring Connections in 2022 and has become a shining example of the difference that high-quality, person-centred care can make within Wigan. From the moment she started, Christine has gone above and beyond; working tirelessly to support some of the most vulnerable individuals in the community and delivering care with genuine empathy and professionalism. x8g3qyt

Working across some of the most deprived areas of Wigan, Christine has demonstrated incredible resilience, commitment, and heart. She has faced challenging conditions with positivity and strength, always ensuring that those in her care receive the dignity, respect, and kindness they deserve.

Christine’s impact extends well beyond her front-line role. She is a passionate advocate for her colleagues, consistently championing the voice of Wigan’s front-line care workers and ensuring that their experiences shape how Caring Connections delivers its services. She is admired not just as a carer, but as a leader, role model, and friend to her peers.

Having experienced her own journey of migration to the UK, Christine has also become a driving force for diversity and inclusion within Caring Connections. She has helped shape the charity’s strong culture of equality, understanding, and cultural respect; values that are reflected every day across its Wigan services.

Christine has also shown a deep commitment to her professional development, achieving apprenticeship qualifications with distinction and continuing to pursue further learning. In 2024, she earned national recognition when she was selected for a prestigious University of Liverpool research internship, where she is contributing to innovative dementia care research. She has proudly represented both Caring Connections and Wigan at national research conferences, sharing insights and experiences from her front-line work.

Beyond her professional achievements, Christine plays a key role in organising social events for service users in Wigan, helping to combat loneliness and build community connections. She also leads on staff celebrations, fostering unity and positivity among her teammates.

Paul Growney, CEO of Caring Connections, said: “We are so proud of Christine. She is such an asset to Caring Connections, to Wigan, and to the social care sector at large. Her dedication, compassion, and drive to make a difference inspire everyone around her.”

Christine truly embodies the values that Caring Connections holds dear; resilience, compassion, dedication, innovation, and care. Her work represents the very best of Wigan’s care community, and Caring Connections is incredibly proud of all she has achieved.

Congratulations to the 2025 Employee of the Year; Wigan’s own Christine Torres.