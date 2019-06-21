Wigan's best fish and chip shop is revealed

The Trawlerman has been voted the best fish and chip shop in town by readers of the Wigan Post.

And owners Steve Westhead and partner Vicky Booth couldn’t be more thrilled.

Other news: Jobs appear safe as four-star Wigan hotel is flogged off by debt-ridden parent company



The duo took over the business from Ron and Sandra Riley, who were at the helm of the takeaway in Woodhouse Lane, Beech Hill, for many years before retiring.

It was a tough act to follow but one which Steve and Vicky have accomplished with style, beating off competition from rivals across the area to pick up the prestigious title.

A delighted Steve said: “It’s absolutely fantastic to even think all our wonderful customers have taken time to vote for us. Two years ago we heard the shop was for sale. It was a good business so we bought it and installed new signage, flooring, interior decor and a fitted kitchen."

Steve is a fish and chip shop enthusiast who loves good quality food and has no time for bad fare.

He added: “We purchased an oil filtration system to keep our food in tiptop condition. We are passionate about what we do. All our food is prepared freshly every day. We hand cut our own cod on site daily and seeing the look on people’s face when a fish comes out of the fryer makes our day.

"Our chips are deliciously hot and fluffy, our steak puddings are just minced steak, our gravy is well loved by everybody and so it should be because it took 10 months to find the one we wanted to serve. In fact all our food has taken time to source.

"We have a dining area where you can relax and get waited on. Outside the shop we also have table and chairs for nice days.”

The couple also provide a ring and collect service with customers travelling from across the borough.

Steve added: “Their is plenty parking around the shop and we also love a good chat with everyone!”

Second place in our popular contest was Kitt Green Chippy and third was Cross Keys Chippy, Hindley.