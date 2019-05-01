Wigan's central Post Office closure approved

Wigan's central Post Office will close next month and move its services to WHSmith following a period of public consultation.



The town centre branch of the Post Office, housed in a 134-year-old building on Wallgate, will close for good at 5.30pm on Wednesday June 5, re-opening the following day inside WHSmith in Standishgate.

The decision comes following a period of local public consultation, and in spite of heavy campaigning against the proposals by union members and Lisa Nandy MP, who said the plans were an example of companies caring more about increasing their footfall rather than providing a public service.

Despite the backlash, the Post Office's Network and Sales director Roger Gale, Network said that the change would help to ensure the branch is commercially viable into the future and therefore protect Post Office services on which customers in the area depend.

He said: “The Post Office is committed to keeping our services at the heart of communities which we know is hugely important to people. This change means we can continue to do that, into the future. We are making sure we take the right action to sustain services for years to come.”

The new branch will be operated by WHSmith Ltd, who have successfully operated Post Office branches for a number of years.

There will be four serving positions and two self-service kiosks. Services will be available, seven days a week, from 9am to 5:30pm; Monday – Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sundays, amounting to 55 hours of Post Office service a week.

The same, wide range of products and services will be available, with the exception of a cash machine – although all Post Offices branches now offer customers access to their usual high street bank account.

This means customers in Wigan will be able to deposit and withdraw cash, as well as check their balance, over the counter at the branch, during all the extended opening hours.