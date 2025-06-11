Plans to revamp two shop units in a mainly residential area near to Wigan town centre have been given the unanimous thumbs-up in the face of strong objections from people living nearby and three local councillors.

Wigan’s planning committee approved the installation of the shopfronts on Mesnes Road at its junction with Chelmsford Mews, along with a single-storey extension, roof dormers and alterations to the rear of the properties.

There will be parking provision for four vehicles.

Central ward councillors George Davies, Lawrence Hunt and Michael McLoughlin all objected to the proposal.

The shop frontages on Mesnes Road, Wigan

They argued that the plans would have a “negative impact” on residential parking around the site in an already congested area.

Objectors also said that no information had been provided as to what businesses would be using the retail units and that they would ‘adversely impact’ neighbouring residents because of increased activity.

Addressing the committee, resident John Fleetwood said: “Over the last few years, this area has seen a significant increase in footfall and traffic.

“Clients of these businesses [before they became vacant] were already abusing residents’ parking spaces.

“They contribute to severe congestion on a busy main road near a very busy school crossing. It will definitely impact on the residents’ amenity.”

He said that 25 yards away from the application site, there was an Asda Express with only six designated car spaces.

“This will have an adverse effect on traffic safety on this main road, which is the main thoroughfare into Wigan town centre.”

Arguing in favour of approving the application, Coun John Harding accepted that it was a busy road.

He said: “The building at the moment is a bit of an eye-sore and this is an opportunity for that to be improved.

“There will be parking at the site. I move acceptance.”

His colleague Coun Susan Greensmith said: “There is nothing worse than an empty store. It gets deteriorated and that’s when you get anti-social behaviour.”

Coun Fred Walker added that there was ‘nothing new’ about the application [for retail use].

He said: “It’s starting to be used again.

“That’s good news from everyone’s point of view. I fully support the reinvigoration of the site.”