Wigan shoppers urged to 'Love Local' and support independent businesses

As the country faces a cost-of-living crisis, spending money in small and independent businesses to support the local economy has never been more important.

So Wigan Council has now launched a new iteration of #SupportLocal, which was set up in 2020 to help companies adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Known as Love Local, the campaign will lend support to small businesses to protect the local economy.

Boutique by Colette in Makinson Arcade

Council leader Coun David Molyneux said: “Supporting local independent businesses is such a powerful thing we can all do to Love Local.

“Spending money locally reinvests it back into our community in these difficult times, boosting our local economy, supporting businesses to not only survive but thrive, and helping to make Wigan borough a vibrant, unique and exciting place.

“Follow LoveLocalWigan on social media to get inspired by our local entrepreneurs, and to see the fantastic range of products and services from independent business who have made Wigan borough their home.”

Love Local aims to encourage Wiganers to change their spending habits and to take pride in the enterprises in the borough.

The work of business owners will be celebrated across social media and there will be a showcase of the products and services they have to offer.

Additionally, the campaign will signpost the guidance and financial support the council offers these local businesses.

Colette Parr, who runs Boutique by Colette in Makinson Arcade, said: “The support I’ve had from Wigan Council has been amazing in terms of helping to drive my business forward.

“But for businesses to reap the benefits, they need to sign up to The Deal for Business, which is all about making a shared commitment to support growth across the borough.

“The reason you set up a business is because you see a niche or a gap in the market and we need to take advantage of that, and the available support, to give people an experience that’s unique and special.”