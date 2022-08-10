Wigan shopping centre opens woodland fun hub for free children's activities

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Johnson – the inspiration for Wigan-based charity Joining Jack – cut the ribbon at the Grand Arcade’s woodland fun hub, which will now house its kids’ club events.

He was asked to do the honours as Joining Jack, which is marking its 10th anniversary of raising awareness and funds for research into Duchenne muscular dystrophy, is the shopping centre’s charity of the year.

Jack Johnson cuts the ribbon at the new woodland fun hub

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The area will be open seven days a week and offers a different activity each day, including mask making, colouring sessions, a reading corner with colourful giant bean bags and giant games like Connect Four and hopscotch.

Beautiful woodland artwork has been created to provide a tranquil backdrop where families can relax and take part in activities together.

Centre manager Mike Matthews said: “We are delighted to be introducing this exciting new space for our shoppers and families. Keeping the kids entertained over the summer holidays can be a challenge and expensive.

"The woodland fun hub has been created so families can come to a safe environment, spend quality time together whilst taking part in a craft or colouring activity with no cost to them.

"We are looking forward to seeing the woodland fun hub full of happy smiling children and parents in the coming weeks.”