Wigan social entrepreneur to train the public in news reporting skills

Grace Dyke of Standish-based Yellow Jigsaw CIC, has been awarded £21,600 from the Access to Growth fund, part of GM Social investment - a range of social investment funds delivered by Greater Manchester Centre for Voluntary Organisation.

The cash will help to develop two projects: a pop-up TV studio and newsroom clubs for children, Media Cubs, and to grow the online audience of the UK’s first older people’s-led news platform, Talking About My Generation.

Both projects have offered Wigan residents a range of media opportunities, from giving children the opportunity to interview Mayor Andy Burnham in their own pandemic press conference, to training older people to launch their own podcasts, news website and magazine.

Grace Dyke and Kirsty Day

The projects have worked with a number of borough organisations, including Wigan Council, Wigan Youth Zone Wigan Athetic Community Trust and several primary schools.

The social enterprise was founded by former journalist Kirsty Day and charity project manager Grace.

Yellow Jigsaw media director Grace, said “We’re a unique media organisation with a mission to democratise the news - by upskilling people of all ages and backgrounds to create their own media.

“During the pandemic we have seen the value that community-led media can have to empower people and build trust between the media and individuals.

"These loans are designed for organisations who have the potential to add more value to their local communities and grow their social impact - so we’re delighted to be awarded the investment to create further impact in Greater Manchester.”