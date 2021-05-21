Wigan sportswear company's £50k anniversary boost for local clubs

Pete Moran from Optimum and Michael Sharkey from Greenmount

Optimum, located in Higher Ince, is celebrating the milestone anniversary of a quarter of a century of trading by launching a £50,000 Kickback Giveback scheme.

The firm, founded by former rugby league player Pete Moran, has teamed up with building company Greenmount to offer discounted match wear and a loyalty scheme to grassroots sports teams.

Managing director Pete said: “The problem clubs have got is that there’s no revenue. There no money coming in at the bar, people are not paying their members’ subs and there’s nothing to pay for kit or training equipment.

“We’re trying our best to help them as much as we can. We said we would support the junior and amateur teams in Wigan and the North West and it ties nicely in with us celebrating our 25th anniversary.”

Both Pete and Greenmount’s managing director Michael Sharkey have connections with rugby league, having both played at Wigan St Patrick’s.

Michael also previously coached Wigan St Cuthbert’s and both are still involved with the clubs and the borough’s amateur rugby league scene.

The two teamed up to provide the kickback scheme as they are both based on the same industrial estate and wanted to support sport in the borough after a tough year.

Former Wigan and Leigh professional rugby league player Pete started Optimum at his house in 1996 and has since grown it into a concern which sells around the world and employs about 15 people at its Cinnamon Brow base.

The firm started out offering protective wear such as headguards and shoulder pads and got a springboard to success the year after it was founded by securing a contract to supply the British Lions’ rugby union side with equipment for its tour to South Africa.

As well as its links to the 13-man code Optimum has since gone on to supply kit to most of the Home Nations rugby union international sides.

It has also built up a network of factories and distribution concerns which span the globe.

Pete said: “The British Lions contract was really where it all started for us. Rugby union was just turning professional and a lot of league lads went over. It all developed from there.

“We want to just carry on growing and doing what we’re doing. Hopefully this year will be a bit better than last year.

“We supply to 400 shops in the UK so lockdown has been a bit strange for us, especially with it also being our 25th year.”

To find out more about the giveback scheme for local clubs, visit www.optimumsport.com