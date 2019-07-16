Wigan waste company's green scheme for the future

A local waste and recycling company has planted 8,000 trees to mitigate its carbon footprint.

Fresh Start Waste Services made the announcement in partnership with Forest Carbon, who lead the way nationally in voluntary carbon woodland creation.

The alder, oak, birch and sycamore trees will capture more than 2,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide, which is the equivalent of 12 months’ worth of emissions from the company’s fleet of trucks.

Fresh Start’s chief executive officer Nicola McGrath recently visited the new woodland in Cumbria for the official unveiling of the company’s signage – accompanied by commercial director Colin Harvey.

“We already take positive steps to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions as far as we can,” explained Nicola.

“Partnering with Forest Carbon has finished the job – ensuring the remaining balance is now fully captured.

“It is extremely rewarding to know that Fresh Start is helping to create a beautiful, natural home for the local wildlife, as well as taking a responsible approach to managing our impact on the environment.”

“This voluntary investment shows that we are accountable for our actions and committed to leading the way in waste management,” added Nicola.

“All our customers, partners and staff can take pride in knowing that this woodland exists and that we will be continuing to add to it as our company grows.”